Life is a Caberet, ‘Ol Chum, So Come to Music Academy of the West’s Caberet Signature Gala

On an enchanted summer evening under the stars, The Music Academy of the West will celebrate its 2015 Cabaret Signature Gala on Friday, Aug. 7, in the Plaza del Sol Rotunda at The Fess Parker Doubletree Resort.

The evening program will feature stunning musical performances from some of the most talented young musicians in the world as they perform classical, Broadway and pop favorites under the direction of the legendary mezzo-soprano Marilyn Horne and the Music Academy’s artistic directors.

Cabaret is an annual fundraiser favorite, and all proceeds benefit the Music Academy’s full-scholarship program.

The evening celebration begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by a delectable dinner among a sea of silver tables twinkling with candlelight and freshly picked ivory garden roses.

At 8 p.m. the performance begins with the Academy’s gifted voice and instrumental fellows performing a musical-revue production led by award winning musical director Gerald Sternbach.

The talented team at Merryl Brown Events is producing what is sure to be another awe-inspiring evening to remember.

Guests can look forward to an exciting live auction with items such as an exquisite private performance and gourmet dinner for 12 with acclaimed pianist and MacArthur Genius Jeremy Denk; A New York musical adventure for 2 with luxurious accommodations for 5 nights at the Four Seasons New York, along with VIP all access at the Lincoln Center including 2 conductor’s box seats for a New York Philharmonic Concert featuring 2015 Global Academy Winners; a winner’s choice, private in-home musical recital by three academy alumni singers curated by Marilyn Horne.

Other dinner packages include a Hahn Hall stage dinner for 12 for a night of storytelling and notable special performances with Marilyn Horne and Martin Katz; and the spirit of 1920’s Paris with accomplished saxophonist Patrick Posey, offering an exclusive salon recital and gourmet 3-course wine pairing dinner for 12, to name a few.

“Cabaret is an extraordinary evening celebrating the exceptional talents of our fellows and faculty of the Music Academy and a wonderful opportunity to support the ongoing success of our scholarship program,” said Scott Reed, President of the Music Academy of the West. “This summer’s Cabaret brings our community together to enjoy a fun evening of world-class entertainment.”

The honorary chair of this year’s Cabaret is Leatrice Luria of Montecito, an Emeritus Director of the Music Academy.

A longtime supporter of the Music Academy’s full-scholarship program, Mrs. Luria has been pivotal to the Academy’s development in recent years.

Her family has contributed significantly to the Music Academy’s long-range capital improvement campaign, including the lead gift to help fund construction of the Luria Education Center, the Academy’s multifunction educational facility named in honor of her and late husband Eli.

As a Board member, Ms. Luria founded the Music Academy’s innovative Compeer program, which pairs Academy Fellows with donors and other Santa Barbara community members for informal socializing throughout the summer season.

Early corporate sponsors include Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, David Dahl and the Whittier Trust, Frank Schipper Construction Co., Just Folk, Montecito Bank & Trust and PMSM Architects.

Table sponsorships are available starting at $25,000. Single tickets costs $1,000, $500 and $300 each.

For ticket pricing, sponsorship opportunities, and related information please click here, or call 805.695.7917.

About the Music Academy of the West

The Music Academy of the West is among the nation’s preeminent summer schools and festivals for gifted young classical musicians.

At its ocean-side campus in Santa Barbara, the academy provides these musicians with the opportunity for advanced study and performance under the guidance of internationally renowned faculty artists, guest conductors and soloists.

Admission to the Academy is strictly merit based, and fellows receive full scholarships that cover tuition, room and board.

The Academy’s distinguished teaching artists roster has included famed soprano Lotte Lehmann, composers Darius Milhaud and Arnold Schoenberg, cellist Gregor Piatigorsky, pianist Jeremy Denk and current Voice Program Director Marilyn Horne.

Academy alumni are members of major symphony orchestras, chamber orchestras, ensembles, opera companies and university and conservatory faculties throughout the world. Many enjoy careers as prominent solo artists.

In 2014 the Music Academy entered into a four-year partnership with the New York Philharmonic, resulting in unprecedented training and performance opportunities for academy fellows and summer festival residencies for Philharmonic musicians.



The Music Academy of the West cultivates discerning, appreciative and adventurous audiences, presenting more than 200 public events annually, nearly half of them free of charge.

Events include performances by faculty, visiting artists and fellows; masterclasses; orchestra and chamber music concerts; and a fully staged opera.

The 2015 Summer School and Festival takes place from June 15 to August 8 at the Academy’s scenic Miraflores campus and in venues throughout Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit musicacademy.org.

—Sydney Gardner represents the Music Academy of the West.