Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:07 pm | Fair and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

Life Legal Defense Foundation Calls for Civility Toward UCSB Professor

By Lori Solyom for the Life Legal Defense Foundation | March 27, 2014 | 3:00 p.m.

A UC Santa Barbara professor made headlines when she went berserk on a group of pro-life advocates on campus earlier this month. Ironically, Life Legal Defense Foundation legal director Catherine Short is the mother of 21-year-old Joan Short and 16-year-old Trin Short, two of the young women assaulted by the professor.

The professor’s actions have provoked much justified online criticism of her as well as unwarranted personal attacks via social media. In response to this, the senior Short has asked the public to be civil and has called upon the university administration to welcome the pro-life presence on campus.

Professor Mireille Miller-Young has been charged with battery, vandalism and theft for her actions in accosting the girls and stealing their property.

“What Miller-Young did, what she has said and written, what she teaches and publishes, UCSB’s response, and appropriate sanctions for her actions have a place in the conversation,” Short said, adding that personal disparagements do not. “As my daughters tell people they meet on campuses, let’s keep to the topic and have a reasonable, productive conversation.”

Miller-Young’s well-publicized attack has resulted in many expressions of support for the Short sisters, which they have gratefully welcomed. Misguided disparagement of the professor who assaulted them, has drawn reproof from their mother, who urges all to be civil.

An openly biased email from the university’s Vice-Chancellor Michael Young to UCSB students following the incident, referred to “evangelical types” as “self-proclaimed prophets, and provocateurs” and “proselytizers hawking intolerance in the name of religious belief.” His missive insists that “students have expressed outrage, pain, embarrassment, fear, hurt and feelings of harassment … .”

This prejudicial communication from the high-ranking university administrator has prompted Short to request that he personally observe a pro-life outreach, and that the school honor free speech and equal access for pro-life groups.

“At Life Legal Defense Foundation, we are unequivocally pro-life,” said Dana Cody, president and executive director. “We daily pursue legal means of ending the abortion of helpless and innocent children and we fully support Catherine’s daughters in their pro-life witness. At the same time, we heartily endorse Catherine’s call for civility to all, especially those who actions are inappropriate and misguided.”

Read Short’s full statement by clicking here. Read the March email from Young to UCSB students by clicking here.

— Lori Solyom represents the Life Legal Defense Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 