Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:06 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Life of Daisy Love Merrick Celebrated with Laughter and Songs, As Well As Tears

8-year-old daughter of Reality Church pastor remembered for cheerfulness, courage and faith, not for the cancer that killed her

By Valorie Smith, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews | February 24, 2013 | 2:00 a.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from Daisy Love Merrick’s memorial service.]

The Santa Barbara community came together Saturday afternoon to mourn the loss of a little girl gone too soon. Daisy Love Merrick, who died Feb. 16 at age 8, was remembered by a joyful and beyond-capacity crowd at a Reality Church memorial service.

More than 1,200 people crowded into the Santa Barbara City College Sports Pavilion, where the church holds Sunday services, to celebrate Daisy’s life. Pastor Britt Merrick lost not only a valued and inspirational congregation member, but also his own precious daughter.

Daisy battled cancer bravely for the past three and a half years.  As her mother, Kate Merrick, wrote on the PrayForDaisy.com website a week ago, “Daisy Love Merrick went to be with Jesus. She was sleeping and in no pain.” Her parents are confident that she left this world happy and content as she spoke her last words in her sleep, “That’s awesome.”

The family requested that people “wear what you feel best in; sandy feet and boardshorts, tutu and snorkel mask, or the prettiest dress in your closet.” The well-wishers responded in force. Laughing with tears in their eyes, church members and others came together and showed their appreciation and respect for “the strong, kind, brave, goofy, thoughtful, amazing girl we call Daisy Love.”

Daisy’s journey was followed closely by the world community, as well, so much so that Saturday’s service was simulcast live on the website. Many traveled to Santa Barbara to participate, each with a personal Daisy Love story, including church members from Reality Los Angeles, San Francisco, Stockton and Boston.

Britt Merrick was last to speak Saturday. He thanked “Daisy’s supporters all around the world,” her doctors and “most of all you nurses. Where would the world be without you nurses?” he asked.

The Reality Church band played inspirational and uplifting songs especially for Daisy, including one written for her, entitled “Daisy’s Song.” The composer and singer said he wrote it for “the bravest little girl I’ve ever known.” When referring to their deep faith, the song says, “We are not going to be afraid because this love is stronger.”

Click here to watch for Britt Merrick’s Feb. 10 sermon, “When Sparrows Fall.”

— Valorie Smith is a Santa Barbara freelance photojournalist and frequent Noozhawk contributor. Click here to see more of her work.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 