LifeChronicles to Honor Larry Crandell, Debby Davison

Larry Crandell and Debby Davison will be honored posthumously at LifeChronicles Fifth Annual Father Vigil Remarkable Life Awards Gala, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

Tribute is being paid to Crandell and Davison for the positive impact they made on the Santa Barbara community through their volunteer efforts and service to many important local causes. Their combined leadership and strong sense of caring and compassion made a significant impression.

Crandell was known as “Mr. Santa Barbara” for his half-century of civic involvement, as emcee and auctioneer for local nonprofits.

Davison was the main KEYT anchor for 16 years, retiring in 2006. An active volunteer, she devoted time and energy supporting local causes like Unity Telethon, CADA, Dream Foundation and CALM.

These two individuals personify the idea of having led “remarkable lives” which, in the words of the late Father Virgil Cordano, is the greatest gift that anyone can give to the world.

Emcees for the evening will be Rod Lathim and Catherine Remak.

Lathim is well-known in Santa Barbara theater arts from his work with Access Theatre Company to renovation of the the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High.

Remak is the early morning-drive radio personality on KLITE and a strong supporter of many nonprofit organizations, including LifeChronicles.

Cost is $200 a ticket. For more information, visit www.lifechronicles.org.

Sponsors include: A la Carte music, Keith Berry, Dave & Barbara Biehl, Bob & Chris Emmons, Floral Ambiance, Hutton Parker Foundation, McDermott-Crockett Mortuary, Mosher Foundation, Debra Reed, Ashley Parker Snider, and The Towbes Group. Sponsorships are still available.

There also will be a VIP Reception for all the sponsors, past recipients and board in honor of Davison and Crandell, 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at McDermott-Crockett Chapel, 2020 Chapala St. RSVP Mary deLoe, 682-3411 or [email protected]

— Judi Weisbart/Mary deLoe for LifeChronicles.