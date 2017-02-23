Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:29 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

LifeChronicles to Honor Larry Crandell, Debby Davison

By Judi Weisbart/Mary deLoe for LifeChronicles | February 23, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Larry Crandell and Debby Davison will be honored posthumously at LifeChronicles Fifth Annual Father Vigil Remarkable Life Awards Gala, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

Tribute is being paid to Crandell and Davison for the positive impact they made on the Santa Barbara community through their volunteer efforts and service to many important local causes. Their combined leadership and strong sense of caring and compassion made a significant impression.

Crandell was known as “Mr. Santa Barbara” for his half-century of civic involvement, as emcee and auctioneer for local nonprofits.

Davison was the main KEYT anchor for 16 years, retiring in 2006. An active volunteer, she devoted time and energy supporting local causes like Unity Telethon, CADA, Dream Foundation and CALM.

These two individuals personify the idea of having led “remarkable lives” which, in the words of the late Father Virgil Cordano, is the greatest gift that anyone can give to the world.

Emcees for the evening will be Rod Lathim and Catherine Remak.

Lathim is well-known in Santa Barbara theater arts from his work with Access Theatre Company to renovation of the the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High.

Remak is the early morning-drive radio personality on KLITE and a strong supporter of many nonprofit organizations, including LifeChronicles.

Cost is $200 a ticket. For more information, visit www.lifechronicles.org.

Sponsors include: A la Carte music, Keith Berry, Dave & Barbara Biehl, Bob & Chris Emmons, Floral Ambiance, Hutton Parker Foundation, McDermott-Crockett Mortuary, Mosher Foundation, Debra Reed, Ashley Parker Snider, and The Towbes Group. Sponsorships are still available.

There also will be a VIP Reception for all the sponsors, past recipients and board in honor of Davison and Crandell, 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at McDermott-Crockett Chapel, 2020 Chapala St. RSVP Mary deLoe, 682-3411 or [email protected]

— Judi Weisbart/Mary deLoe for LifeChronicles.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 