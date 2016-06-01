Lifeguards Return to Ventura Harbor Beaches for Summer

Daily lifeguard services began Memorial Day weekend at all Ventura Harbor beaches off of Spinnaker Drive. Lifeguard services will continue to be provided through Labor Day weekend.

These services are funded by the Ventura Port District, which contracts with California State Parks.

Harbor Cove will have a daily lifeguard from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and the South Beach/Surfer’s Knoll area will have a lifeguard from 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. daily.

The Ventura Port District and Harbor Patrol place a high priority on public safety and always advise beachgoers to swim by guarded lifeguard towers.

However, if you want to dip your toes in the water, Harbor Cove Beach at the end of Spinnaker Drive is recommended for swimming. Small watercraft and paddling vessels are also allowed, outside of the roped swim zone.

Beachgoers should also be advised of all beach signage. Lifeguard coverage is subject to change due to crowd and environmental conditions.

Parking and restrooms are available at both beach parking lots and street parking is available on Spinnaker Drive.

Harbor Cove Beach Café and Ventura Harbor Village offer beachgoers dining options, and Harbor Village shops carry hats, swimwear, beach gear, rentals and more.

— Amy Bentley represents the Ventura Port District.