Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:51 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Lifeguards Return to Ventura Harbor Beaches for Summer

By Amy Bentley for the Ventura Port District | June 1, 2016 | 11:15 a.m.

Daily lifeguard services began Memorial Day weekend at all Ventura Harbor beaches off of Spinnaker Drive. Lifeguard services will continue to be provided through Labor Day weekend.

These services are funded by the Ventura Port District, which contracts with California State Parks.

Harbor Cove will have a daily lifeguard from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and the South Beach/Surfer’s Knoll area will have a lifeguard from 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. daily.

The Ventura Port District and Harbor Patrol place a high priority on public safety and always advise beachgoers to swim by guarded lifeguard towers.

However, if you want to dip your toes in the water, Harbor Cove Beach at the end of Spinnaker Drive is recommended for swimming. Small watercraft and paddling vessels are also allowed, outside of the roped swim zone.

Beachgoers should also be advised of all beach signage. Lifeguard coverage is subject to change due to crowd and environmental conditions.

Parking and restrooms are available at both beach parking lots and street parking is available on Spinnaker Drive.

Harbor Cove Beach Café and Ventura Harbor Village offer beachgoers dining options, and Harbor Village shops carry hats, swimwear, beach gear, rentals and more.

Amy Bentley represents the Ventura Port District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 