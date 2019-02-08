Lift Up Your Voices With Mama Pat’s Inner Light Gospel Choir

Community members are invited to sing on stage with Mama Pat’s Inner Light Gospel Choir as they celebrate 39 years in the Santa Barbara community with a Gospel Music Workshop Feb. 28-March 2.

Including traditional spiritual as well as contemporary and original selections, participants will learn five to eight songs to perform at a Saturday evening concert with Grammy nominated composer, Steven Roberts.

The workshop will offer three sessions of instruction and rehearsal beginning 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, continuing 6:30-9 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday.

The final session will be the Gospel Music Concert featuring Roberts and the workshop choir at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. All events will be at the First Congregational Church, 2101 State St., Santa Barbara.

Participants may register at the door on Feb. 28. Workshop fee is $50 including all materials, group voice lessons and concert participation. Group discounts are available. For information, call 805-729-1159 or email [email protected]

For more information on Mama Pat’s Inner Light Gospel Choir, visit innerlightchoir.com or email [email protected]

— Mary Jo Swalley for Mama Pat’s Inner Light Gospel Choir.