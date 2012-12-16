Light Rain, Cold to Continue through Tuesday Night

Light rain is in the forecast through Tuesday night with colder temperatures expected all week. Organizers of local warming centers serving the homeless have announced that the overnight shelters will be open through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service said a cool and unsettled pattern of weather will prevail across the region through Tuesday night, bringing scattered showers and gale-force winds in the Santa Barbara Channel on Tuesday.

Monday should be partly sunny, but with a 40 percent chance of rain, increasing to 60 percent Monday night. A 50 percent chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday. Daytime temperatures are only expected to reach about 60 degrees Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the 40s.

The weather service warned that the Santa Barbara Channel and the Central Coast are likely to experience gale-force winds Tuesday. Forecasters say the winds could generate large and very steep and hazardous seas near shore. Onshore, the South Coast will likely be swept by winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

Beginning on Wednesday, sunshine is expected to return to the area, with daytime temperatures climbing to the mid-60s.

Maria Long, a spokeswoman for the warming centers that provide the homeless with shelter from the inclement weather, said the centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The shelters are located at Bridge House Shelter, 2025 Sweeney Road in Lompoc; First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance St.; Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Road, Suite B, in Santa Maria; and Korean United Methodist Church, 892 Embarcadero del Sur in Isla Vista.

Long said a shelter will be open at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St., on Christmas Eve and the night of Christmas Day, rain or shine.

