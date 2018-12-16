Light Rain Expected Early Monday in Santa Barbara County

Light rain was expected across Santa Barbara County in the early morning hours Monday, giving way to sunny skies and warmer temperatures through the remainder of the week.

About a tenth of an inch of rain was forecast for most areas of the county’s South Coast, while North County communities could get a third to half an inch, according to Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It looks like it should be out of there by tomorrow afternoon,” Hoxsie told Noozhawk Sunday night.

The main precipitation was expected between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m., Hoxsie said.

High pressure is expected to move in after the storm, with daytime highs rising into the low- to mid-70s, while overnight lows should be in the upper-40s.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for west-face beaches along the Central Coast, from 4 a.m. Monday until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Waves of 12-20 feel are expected, with the biggest breakers topping out at 25 feet, Hoxsie said.

