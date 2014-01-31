Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Chance of Rain Now at 80% in Santa Barbara on Sunday

By Megan Monroe, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo 9:05 a.m. | January 31, 2014 | 5:51 p.m.

It won't be a deluge, but parched Santa Barbara County has a good chance of getting some light rain this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were calling for an 80-percent chance of “widespread but light” showers and cloudy conditions on Sunday.

Santa Barbara and nearby areas on the South Coast may receive about a quarter inch of rain, with slightly higher amounts possible in mountain areas, according to meteorologist Scott Sukup.

If rain does show up in Santa Barbara, it will be in the late afternoon or early evening, Sukup said.

The forecasts are based on weather models that indicate the presence of a low-pressure area over the Pacific that will head south along the California coast, arriving in the Santa Barbara County area Sunday afternoon or evening.

Sukup explained that there has been a “big ridge of high pressure over the West coast,” though wind that came through Thursday helped break it down. This created the “cold front and a weak low pressure system” now heading down the coast.

Noozhawk intern Megan Monroe can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 