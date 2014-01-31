Chance of Rain Now at 80% in Santa Barbara on Sunday

It won't be a deluge, but parched Santa Barbara County has a good chance of getting some light rain this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were calling for an 80-percent chance of “widespread but light” showers and cloudy conditions on Sunday.

Santa Barbara and nearby areas on the South Coast may receive about a quarter inch of rain, with slightly higher amounts possible in mountain areas, according to meteorologist Scott Sukup.

If rain does show up in Santa Barbara, it will be in the late afternoon or early evening, Sukup said.

The forecasts are based on weather models that indicate the presence of a low-pressure area over the Pacific that will head south along the California coast, arriving in the Santa Barbara County area Sunday afternoon or evening.

Sukup explained that there has been a “big ridge of high pressure over the West coast,” though wind that came through Thursday helped break it down. This created the “cold front and a weak low pressure system” now heading down the coast.

— Noozhawk intern Megan Monroe can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.