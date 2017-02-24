Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:29 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Light Rain Expected Over the Weekend in Santa Barbara County

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 24, 2017 | 9:52 p.m.

Before warmer weather and sunny skies return, more rain is expected this weekend in Santa Barbara County.

Between Saturday and Monday, predicted rainfall amounts in most of the county are less than a quarter-inch, according to meteorologist Curt Kaplan with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“We aren’t expecting a lot of rain,” Kaplan said. “It’s not even close (to last week’s storm). We are not anticipating any impact.”

Clear skies are expected Saturday morning, then a slight chance of rain returns in the evening and about a 50-percent chance of showers overnight.

“It’s very light (rain),” Kaplan said.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Sunday morning, with a 40-percent chance of daytime showers and temperature highs in the mid-50s to around 60.

Monday calls for a 20-percent chance of showers and partly cloudy daytime skies.

High temperatures in the mid-50s to around 60s are expected Monday, with overnight lows ranging in the low to mid-40s, according to the weather service.

The rain should pass by Tuesday, with cloudy skies likely to linger in the Tuesday, but forecasters predict the rain will have wrapped up.

By Wednesday, sunny skies are forecast with temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s.

“It will be mostly sunny by Wednesday, Thursday and for the weekend — it will probably be sunny,” Kaplan said. “It will also be a little bit warmer in the low 70s.”

Forecasters predict sunny skies through Friday.

Last week’s powerful storm flooded streets, downed trees, wrecked utility lines throughout the county and closed Highway 101 near Ventura, Highway 154 between Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez, and Highway 166 east of Santa Maria. 

Compared to last week’s storm, Kaplan said, the weekend rain would not be as severe.

As of Thursday morning, the county was reporting an average of 124 percent of normal rainfall for the water year, which runs from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31.

Santa Barbara County, which “has been the epicenter of drought in California in recent weeks,” received significant rainfall last week, with more than 8 inches of rain reported near Santa Barbara, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Ventura County was also a focal point of the drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor — a weekly study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

As of Friday night, Lake Cachuma held 85,961 acre-feet of water and was at 44.5 percent of capacity.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

