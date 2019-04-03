Light Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Before Weekend Warm-Up

Forecasters are calling for a 20-30% chance of showers, with rainfall totals generally below ¼ inch

A chance of light drizzle is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday night in Santa Barbara County before things warm up for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 20% chance of precipitation Thursday afternoon through the night.

On Thursday, the high temperatures will be in the upper-50s to mid-60s, with mostly cloudy skies across the South Coast.

Forecasters predict southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening, and temperatures could drop to around 50 degrees at night.

The chance of rain returning to the North County is slightly higher, with a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m. on Thursday. Rain also is likely before 11 p.m.

The chance for rain is about 40% Friday over the South Coast, and increases slightly as it gets later.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, with daytime highs in the lower- to mid-60s, dropping into the low 50s at night. Expect a west wind around 15 mph Friday afternoon.

It's unlikely rain totals will exceed a quarter of an inch, and most areas will see a tenth of an inch, forecasters said.

“We are not looking at exciting totals,” said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Oxnard. “It’s light rain. Drizzle-type, and on-and-off."

No advisories or warnings have been issued in connection with the storm.

Expect rain possibilities to taper off through the region by Saturday.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy, and then partly cloudy later in the day, with highs in the mid-60s to around 70 degrees.

“We are kind of getting back to near normal temperatures on Saturday,” Phillips said.

It's supposed to be partly cloudy Saturday night through Monday night, as early projections show temperatures begin to warm-up into the week.

High temperatures should reach in the 70s to around 80 degrees, and lows in the low- to mid-50s through Monday night.

“Monday will be a lot clearer,” Phillips said. “Monday is really when it warms up.”

It will be partly cloudy Tuesday, forecasters said, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

“We are getting into a more spring and summer pattern, where the low-pressure systems aren’t affecting us as much as they were,” Phillips said.

» Click here for the latest forecast.

» Click here for real-time rainfall totals.

» Click here to sign up for free Noozhawk Breaking News text alerts to your cell phone.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.