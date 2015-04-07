Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:56 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Light Rain Falls Across Santa Barbara County

The few hours of steady precipitation are expected to bring only a small amount of accumulation, about a half-inch to an inch

Shoppers at the Paseo Nuevo mall in downtown Santa Barbara use umbrellas and, in some cases, bags to shield themselves from Tuesday’s light rain.
Shoppers at the Paseo Nuevo mall in downtown Santa Barbara use umbrellas and, in some cases, bags to shield themselves from Tuesday’s light rain. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 7, 2015 | 2:10 p.m.

Light showers soaked Santa Barbara County on Tuesday morning into the afternoon, forcing some to break out umbrellas and rain jackets.

Actual accumulation was expected to be relatively small, however, with North County cities receiving more than the Santa Barbara South Coast, according to Scott Sukup, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“Right now the front is moving through Santa Barbara County,” Sukup said, describing the path of the cold low-pressure system traveling down the West Coast from Alaska. “If it hasn’t started raining yet in the cities, it will.”

Moderate rain was expected to fall between noon and 4 p.m., with a shower or two possible Tuesday evening, Sukup said.

By late afternoon, rainfall totals included Santa Barbara 0.27 inches; Montecito, 0.21; Goleta, 0.31; Santa Maria, 0.43; Lompoc, 0.34; and 0.29 inches in Santa Ynez. 

“We’re still looking at about half an inch for Santa Barbara area and possibly up to three-quarters of an inch in the mountains,” he said of storm totals.

Temperatures lingered in the upper 50s and low 60s on the tail end of a wind advisory, which the weather service issued for the Santa Barbara County mountains from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Gusty southwest winds were expected to mostly impact the mountains, where the storm could bring snowfall to higher levels.

Sukup said the rest of the week wasn’t supposed to yield any more rain, with high temperatures in the upper 60s and mostly sunny skies.

