Light Rain, Mountain Snow Expected in Santa Barbara County from Latest Storm

Storm is associated with a 'very cold air mass'; winter weather advisory issued

Light showers were falling in Santa Barbara County Wednesday afternoon as a cold storm that could bring snow to local mountains areas began moving through the region.

Rainfall from the weather system was expected to be generally light, according to Keily Delerme with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Forecasters were calling for a 30-percent chance of rain Wednesday afternoon, rising to 50-percent overnight, then dropping to 40-percent on Thursday.

Coastal areas should receive 1/4 of an inch of rain or less by the time the storm exits the county Thursday night, Delerme said.

Foothill and mountain areas should get 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch, she added.

There is a chance for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, which could cause localized heavier downpours.

The “very cold air mass” associated with the storm brings a good chance of snow to local mountains, Delerme said, with the snow level starting out at 2,500 feet, and dropping to 1,500 feet in some areas.

That could leave a dusting on the Santa Ynez, San Rafael and Sierra Madre ranges in Santa Barbara County.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued, and will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Total snow accumulations of 1-4 inches are possible, with icy roadways and gusty winds expected.

Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass could be affected by the snow, according to the winter weather advisory.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara area forecast from the National Weather Service.

Click here for Santa Barbara County real-time rainfall totals.

Sign up for Aware & Prepare emergency alerts here, or through the ReadySBC.org website.

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk's Breaking News text alerts.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.