Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:30 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Light Rain Possible Saturday in Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:23 a.m. | April 25, 2015 | 8:25 a.m.

A chance of light showers was forecast for Santa Barbara County on Saturday as a weak weather system moves through the region.

The best chance of rain was north of Point Conception, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were giving North County communities a 60-percent chance of precipitation, compared to 30 percent for the South Coast.

By midmorning, light rain was reported in areas throughout the county.

Gusty sundowner-type winds will follow the front, forecasters said, mainly along the South Coast in the afternoon and evening hours Saturday.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said. Northwest winds of 15-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph, are expected, especially along the Gaviota coast west of Goleta.

Daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s are expected Saturday and Sunday, warming to near 80 by early next week.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 