Light Rain Possible Saturday in Santa Barbara County

A chance of light showers was forecast for Santa Barbara County on Saturday as a weak weather system moves through the region.

The best chance of rain was north of Point Conception, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were giving North County communities a 60-percent chance of precipitation, compared to 30 percent for the South Coast.

By midmorning, light rain was reported in areas throughout the county.

Gusty sundowner-type winds will follow the front, forecasters said, mainly along the South Coast in the afternoon and evening hours Saturday.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said. Northwest winds of 15-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph, are expected, especially along the Gaviota coast west of Goleta.

Daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s are expected Saturday and Sunday, warming to near 80 by early next week.

