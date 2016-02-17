Light Rains in Santa Barbara County to Continue Into Early Thursday

Light rains that fell across Santa Barbara County on Wednesday were expected to continue overnight, with sunny skies expected to return on Thursday.

By late Wednesday night, most areas of the county had received less than a tenth of an inch of rain from the first wave of showers that passed through the region.

But a second wave of showers — a bit stronger — was expected overnight and into the morning commute, according to Emily Thornton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“We’re starting to see showers build back in,” Thornton said shortly after 10 p.m. “But by mid-morning, it should be done.”

Readings Thursday morning showed most areas saw rainfall totals of around half an inch, although San Marcos Pass recorded just over an inch.

A Wind Advisory was to remain in effect for Santa Barbara County until 3 a.m. Thursday, with gusts of 25-40 mph.

Once the storm passes, clear skies are in the forecast “for the foreseeable future,” Thornton said, with the next chance of precipitation expected in early March.

Above-normal highs are expected again starting Sunday, with daytime temperatures reaching the 80s; overnight lowers are forecast to be around 50.

