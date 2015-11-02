Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:29 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Light Rains Move through Santa Barbara County, Bringing Cooler Weather

Wet roads may have contributed to rash of vehicle accidents, including one fatality

Pedestrians walk down Santa Barbara’s State Street sheltered from the drizzle Monday afternoon.
Pedestrians walk down Santa Barbara’s State Street sheltered from the drizzle Monday afternoon. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 2, 2015 | 7:09 p.m.

Cold, windy weather and light rains blew through Santa Barbara County on Monday afternoon, and temperatures are likely to stay cooler for a few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Light showers hit downtown Santa Barbara, with the Santa Barbara County Administration Building recording about one-hundredth of an inch of rain. 

Santa Maria’s County Building recorded about one-third of an inch, and areas near Lompoc recorded some of the largest numbers, with City Hall measuring almost a half-inch of rain according to county Public Works real-time rainfall data

As of Monday afternoon, “it looks like the steadiest rain has moved through already,” said Scott Sukup, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. 

There are still some showers that could continue throughout the night until Tuesday morning, and a wind advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Generally the rainfall on the South Coast has been around a tenth of an inch, with most falling farther north on the Central Coast, Sukup said.

“It’s going to be on the chillier side” through Wednesday, he said, with highs in the 70s, and warming up into the weekend.

Residents in downtown Santa Barbara experienced power flickering on and off on Tuesday afternoon, and several areas throughout the county experienced outages, including PG&E customers in the Santa Maria Valley.

Wet roads may have contributed to the rash of highway vehicle accidents Monday, which included a fatal rollover into a creek bed off of Highway 101 and a gravel truck overturning its load and blocking all but one lane of the highway for several hours. 

A pickup truck later crashed on Highway 154, spilling a load of nails across the roadway and blocking traffic just as the evening commute was getting started. 

A man was killed after a single vehicle rollover occurred near the Gaviota Tunnel Monday afternoon. The incident occurred just hours after the driver of a minivan was injured in the same area after another single-vehicle rollover.

Also included in the spate of accidents was a morning crash over the side of Highway 154 in which three people were injured and one patient had to be rescued out of the vehicle and up to the roadway using a Stokes basket and rope system. 

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 