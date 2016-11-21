Friday, June 29 , 2018, 5:12 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Light Up a Life and Remember a Loved One

Hospice plans free tree-lighting ceremonies in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria

Proceeds from purchase of stars benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.
By Angel Pacheco for Hospice of Santa Barbara | November 21, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites the community to its 33rd annual Light Up A Life tree-lighting ceremonies to share a sense of joy and solidarity during the holidays.

The tree-lighting tradition recognizes a time to honor someone who is missed this holiday season. The free events will feature special guests, entertainment, and the lighting of a memorial tree with hundreds of sparkling lights and stars, each symbolizing a tribute to a loved one.

Stars are available online and will be available at each ceremony for a suggested donation of $15 or more for those wishing to personalize a star and hang it on the tree. All proceeds benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.  

Dates and locations:

Sat., Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. – Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara.

Sun., Dec. 4, 5:30 p.m. – Camino Real Marketplace, Storke Road and Marketplace Drive, Goleta.

Sat., Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m. – Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Linden Ave., Carpinteria.

To purchase a star, or for more information, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides, at no cost, professional counseling and patient-care services to people who are experiencing the impact of a serious illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is present on local high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Angel Pacheco for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 

