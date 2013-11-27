Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara’s ‘Light Up a Life’ Celebrates 30 Years

By Flannery Hill for Hospice of Santa Barbara | November 27, 2013 | 4:36 p.m.

Each year in December, families and friends gather for Light Up a Life in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria for a ceremony celebrating the life and the joy of remembrance of our loved ones.

At this time, a memorial tree is illuminated with hundreds of sparkling lights and stars, each symbolizing a tribute to a loved one. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Light Up a Life in Santa Barbara and the 20th anniversary in Carpinteria.

Light Up a Life, and other ceremonies like it, are international hospice memorial events that began over 30 years ago and are celebrated around the world.

Stars will be available at each ceremony for a suggested donation of $15 or more for those wishing to personalize a star and hang it on the tree. All proceeds benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Stars are now available at the following locations:

» Anna’s Bakery in Camino Real Marketplace
» Lovebird Boutique & Jewelry Bar (7 E. De la Guerra, next door to Casa De La Guerra)
» Curious Cup Bookstore (929 Linden Ave., Carpinteria)
» Peebee & Jay’s (1007 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria)
» Montecito Bank & Trust (1023 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria)
» Hospice of Santa Barbara office (2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100), online by clicking here or by calling 805.563.8820

Light Up a Life Dates and Locations

» Saturday, Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m. — Camino Real Marketplace, Goleta
» Sunday, Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m. — Casa de la Guerra, Santa Barbara
» Saturday, Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m. — The Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Carpinteria

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 700 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on 11 local middle and high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

