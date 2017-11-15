Light Up A Life Events Celebrate Loved Ones

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites the community to celebrate and honor the lives of their loved ones at its 34th annual Light Up A Life ceremonies.

The free ceremonies will feature special speakers and guests, entertainment, and the lighting of a memorial tree. Visitors can watch as hundreds of sparkling tribute stars are hung on memorial trees to commemorate those who are no longer with us.

Stars are available online and will be available at each ceremony for a suggested donation of $15 or more for those wishing to personalize a star to hang on the tree. All proceeds will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Dates and locations:

» Saturday, Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m. — Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara.

» Sunday, Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. — Camino Real Marketplace, Storke & Marketplace Drive, Goleta.

» ·Saturday, Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m. — Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Linden Avenue, Carpinteria.

To buy a star or for more information about Light Up a Life, call 563-8820 or visit http://www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org/light-up-a-life-2017/.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.