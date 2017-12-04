Light Up A Life Tree Illuminates Memories of Loved Ones

The Hospice of Santa Barbara Light Up A Life evening in Santa Barbara was an evening filled with music by Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Choir led by Courtney Anderson, songs by John Vale, poetry reading by Perie Longo, past poet laureate, and Shift shared by poet Susan Cochran.

Amy Lopez gave a welcome in Spanish to attending guests and friends.

Catherine Remak of K-Lite FM was emcee for the evening and shared her own experience with Hospice of Santa Barbara when her father passed.

Remak described her participation in the holiday event as an opportunity to pay back the people at Hospice of Santa Barbara for all they had given her through support groups, and she encouraged community members to use the services offered by the organization.

David Selberg, CEO, Hospice of Santa Barbara shared how the organization has helped so many people, not only as a hospice for the dying but as a support to all those who have lost loved ones.

Remak and Selberg invited guests, especially children in the crowd, to come up for the tree-lighting ceremony, where the tree — filled with stars containing the names of loved family members and friends — was illuminated as Vale sang the song “To Where You Are.”

Hospice Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a serious illness.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on eight local high schools and junior high campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

Light Up A Life ceremonies are held in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpenteria each holiday season.

— Bonnie Carroll for Central Coast Home Health & Hospice.