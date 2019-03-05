Pixel Tracker

Boys Volleyball

Lightning Sparks San Marcos in 3-1 Win Over Valencia

By Dave Loveton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | March 5, 2019 | 8:40 p.m.

San Marcos High's serve and receive game was on point Tuesday night in a 3-1 non-league boys volleyball win over Valencia at the Thunderhut. The scores were 25-18, 25-13, 22-25, 25-16.

The thunder and lightning caused the lights to go out in the third set with the Royals trailing 24-20.

"The lights went out and we had to wait a few minutes before they came back on," said San Marcos coach Roger Kuntz. "Fortunately, it did not slow us down and we came out like thunder and lightning in Set 4 to close out the match."

Senior captain and middle hitter Parker Bittner led the Royals (8-2) with 14 kills on 21 attacks.

“After our loss to Newbury Park, we worked very hard on our serving and our serve receive game and it really showed tonight," said Kuntz. “Our serve receive was flawless and we did not have any letdowns ... which allowed our setter (Tanner Stevens) to distribute the ball evenly on the outside and in the middle.”

Sopohomore Cade McLean took advantage of the good passing to produce eight kills on 17 attempts and 10 solo blocks.

“Cade was ferocious at the net tonight and has become a strong force for us," added Kuntz.

San Marcos only missed six serves in four sets after spending extra time in practice on their service game.

“Junior opposite Tyler Curt added a big spark in Set 4 as he resumed his starting position and Bittner returned to the middle," Kuntz noted. "Sophomore libero Jacob Yinger really played great defense and he plays very hard each and every play."

San Marcos is home on Thursday night as they start Channel League play against Dos Pueblos.

