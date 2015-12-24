Lights! Camera! Action! Teen Students to Learn Filmmaking Skills at Granada Video Workshop

Advice

Aspiring young filmmakers are invited to learn from the best at The Granada Theatre Video Workshop. The winter session’s ten-week course begins Jan. 4, 2016.

Teen students will learn fundamentals of video production in twice-weekly classes led by filmmaker Jennie Reinish of Tidepool Pictures and Riviera Productions.

This incredible opportunity for Santa Barbara’s ambitiously creative students is made possible by the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA) Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

The Granada Theatre Video Workshop provides students the opportunity to meet and learn from many respected film and video industry professionals while gaining valuable hands-on experience with both filming and editing.

Students will learn essential camera and video editing skills including technical filming, storytelling, interview techniques, teamwork and more. Students can also earn community service hours by creating video projects for local nonprofit organizations.

Returning and/or experienced students may qualify for the advanced tier, an opportunity to create original projects using Adobe Premiere software and working closely with The Granada Theatre staff to craft videos that support advertising efforts for the theater’s programs.

Classes are held at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, located at 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road, Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:45-5:30 p.m.

To enroll, please call Reinish at 805.452.7069 or email [email protected].

To see recent projects produced by the Granada Video Workshop, please visit www.youtube.com/user/granadavideoworkshop or www.facebook.com/granadavideoworkshop.

To learn more about how to support the SBCPA Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, please contact Hayley Jessup, vice president of advancement at the Development Department at [email protected] or 805.899.3000, or visit www.granadasb.org.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.