State Street Lights Up for 65th Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade

Actor Noah Wyle served as grand marshal for procession; this year’s theme was 'Colors of the Season'

On Friday night, residents and visitors were stretched down State Street from Sola Street, awaiting the beginning of the 65th annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade.

Equipped with hot chocolate and popcorn, Santa Barbara residents Gabriel and Kelly Avina — both wearing red Santa Claus hats — had a prime viewing spot across from the Arlington Theatre and in front of the 42-foot white fir.

“We love Christmas,” Kelly said. “We’ve seen the parade about a dozen times. We know people in the parade, and we have friends coming — it’s a fun time.”

At midday Friday, the area was filled with blankets and chairs, holding places for parade-watchers.

“Usually, we are sitting down the street, but this is the first time we sat here,” Gabriel said. “For us, it’s a tradition.”

Spectators enjoyed a packed line-up of nearly 90 entrees, including huge floats, a gigantic snowflake balloon, school marching bands, community groups, fire trucks, performers wowing the audience with their effortless routines, and more.

Observers chanted and waved to parade-goers marching to the beat of drums.

Parade entries used their creative juices to interpret this year’s theme, “Colors of the Season,” and participants dressed in holiday apparel for the occasion.

Segways were decked out with lights, a lighted boat surrounded with presents was on top of a trailer, and costumed miniature horses made an appearance.

On the corner of West Sola Street, Diana Uzun, 10, a Hope Elementary School student, was using a hula hoop and lighted jump rope while practicing her rhythmic gymnastic skills.

For the fourth year, Diana was participating with Rhythmic Gymnastics of Santa Barbara.

It was showtime when she heard "Jingle Bell Rock."

“I’m excited about performing,” Uzun said. “We have been practicing for a long time.”

The parade, presented by Consumer Fire Products Inc., kicked off with the holiday prince, Grant Nelson, 8, — his 9th birthday approaching Saturday— and the holiday fairy, Valeria Galindo, 9, who led the parade riding in a red Shelby GT500 convertible.

“Some of my friends are going to be watching, and I’m excited to see them and excited to ride in the car,” said Nelson, a student at Notre Dame School. “I’m kind of excited just to be the prince.”

When the two waved their silver wand, the towering tree near the downtown intersection of State and Victoria streets illuminated with twinkling lights and a tree topper.

Galindo, a Franklin Elementary School student, said she was looking forward to lighting the tree.

The holiday prince and fairy were selected from winning artwork best capturing the parade theme.

This year’s grand marshal was Noah Wyle, a Santa Barbara County resident and film, television, and theatre actor — who rode in a Santa Barbara Hot Rod Limo with his family.

“I’m thrilled to be here,” Wyle said. “Happy holidays to everyone.”

Event organizers expected more than 65,000 people to watch for free parade along the nearly mile-long course.

A special guest appearance by Santa Claus closed the parade.

