Catch Lights Up! Theatre Company’s Big Fish: The Musical

Lights Up! Theatre Company debuts its inaugural musical Big Fish: The Musical, April 24, 26 and 27 in the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School.

Big Fish: The Musical, a new adaptation of the blockbuster film, plays at 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27. There will be a low-cost preview performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.

With 26 actors, many who have competed in Teen Star and performed in other youth productions in the Santa Barbara area, Lights Up! will stage a professional, full-scale production of the Broadway hit Big Fish: The Musical.

Production staff includes Amy Love, director; and Betsy Woyach of Momentum Dance Company, choreographer.

Loosely following the Columbia Pictures film plot, Big Fish: The Musical follows father-son duo Ed and Will Bloom on a journey to reconnect with each other.

Ed Bloom, the traveling salesman, has spent his life telling tall tales, and as as result has left his son Will feeling like his father is a stranger. On the eve of his wedding, Will resolves to better connect with his father before it’s too late.

A delightful, fantastical journey through the imagination of an Alabama farmer, Big Fish promises a moveable feast of mermaids, witches, giants, and even a traveling circus as part of the storytelling festivities.

Founded by veteran members of the theater and Santa Barbara community, Lights Up! Theatre Company provides a professional conservatory experience to students ages 12-18 with opportunities to perform in one or both of the Acting Track and Musical Track.

Lights Up! debuted at Center Stage Theatre in December with A Christmas Carol.

Tickets are on sale at https://lightsupsb.ticketspice.com/big-fish.

— Lindsey Twigg for Lights Up! Theatre Company.