Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, April 3 , 2019, 9:01 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Catch Lights Up! Theatre Company’s Big Fish: The Musical

By Lindsey Twigg for Lights Up! Theatre Company | April 3, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Lights Up! Theatre Company debuts its inaugural musical Big Fish: The Musical, April 24, 26 and 27 in the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School.

Big Fish: The Musical, a new adaptation of the blockbuster film, plays at 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27. There will be a low-cost preview performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.

With 26 actors, many who have competed in Teen Star and performed in other youth productions in the Santa Barbara area, Lights Up! will stage a professional, full-scale production of the Broadway hit Big Fish: The Musical.

Production staff includes Amy Love, director; and Betsy Woyach of Momentum Dance Company, choreographer.

Loosely following the Columbia Pictures film plot, Big Fish: The Musical follows father-son duo Ed and Will Bloom on a journey to reconnect with each other.

Ed Bloom, the traveling salesman, has spent his life telling tall tales, and as as result has left his son Will feeling like his father is a stranger. On the eve of his wedding, Will resolves to better connect with his father before it’s too late.

A delightful, fantastical journey through the imagination of an Alabama farmer, Big Fish promises a moveable feast of mermaids, witches, giants, and even a traveling circus as part of the storytelling festivities.

Founded by veteran members of the theater and Santa Barbara community, Lights Up! Theatre Company provides a professional conservatory experience to students ages 12-18 with opportunities to perform in one or both of the Acting Track and Musical Track.

Lights Up! debuted at Center Stage Theatre in December with A Christmas Carol.

Tickets are on sale at https://lightsupsb.ticketspice.com/big-fish.

— Lindsey Twigg for Lights Up! Theatre Company.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 