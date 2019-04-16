Pixel Tracker

Lights Up! Theatre Company Brings ‘Big Fish: The Musical’ to Santa Barbara Stage

The first musical production for the teen theatre company has shows next week

Cast members of musical show Click to view larger
The student cast of ‘Big Fish: The Musical’ will perform shows next week for the Lights Up! Theatre Company in Santa Barbara.  (Contributed photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 16, 2019 | 10:07 p.m.

A new teen-centered theatre company is debuting a bright, high-energy musical production for three days only in Santa Barbara. 

Lights Up! Theatre Company is performing its inaugural show Big Fish: The Musical in the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School starting April 24.

A special, low-cost preview will be staged 7 p.m. April 24, with three more shows at 7 p.m. April 26, at 1 p.m. April 27 and 7 p.m. April 27.

The all-student cast is directed by Amy Love and will feature dance performances under the direction of Betsy Woyach, choreographer and founder of the Momentum Dance Company.

“There is a quality of working with teen actors where every time they perform, they give it 150 percent, and that energy is so magical to be around,” said Love. “The energy of a teenage performer is infectious. You can’t help but leave the theater smiling.”

The performances in Santa Barbara promise to delight audiences of all ages, and it is offering a professional, full-scale production of the Broadway hit, Love said.

Big Fish: The Musical is a father-and-son tale based on a novel by Daniel Wallace and the 2003 Tim Burton movie.

“It’s funny, but it’s also touching and the music is terrific,” Love said. “It’s a big musical production… and there’s even a dancing elephant.

“This is the stage version of the story. This is a wonderful production to bring your family,” she added. 

Some familiar faces from a strong local talent pool will be seen performing.

Teen Star Santa Barbara 2019 singing competitors Lauren Cantin, a Santa Barbara High School student, and Julia Galloway, a St. Joseph High School student, will be seen among the roles.

Lights Up! Theatre Company is an audition-based group comprised of more than 20 actors, and many cast members have performed in other youth productions across the Santa Barbara region.

“The teens performing are kind of at the upper end of Santa Barbara,” Love said. 

Tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased online at https://lightsupsb.ticketspice.com/big-fish.

All performances will take place at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara.

General admission tickets for the April 24 preview are $15, and tickets for students are $10.

For all other shows, general admission tickets are $25. Tickets for students are $15, and people can snag premier seats at $69.

Lights Up! Theatre Company has opportunities for students between the ages of 12 and 18 to perform and gain acting, singing and dance experience in a nurturing environment that will culminate in a full-scale musical production, Love said.

“We care a lot about our company members,” she said. “We push them, but we also watch to make sure they are having the experience they are hoping to have.” 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

