Lila Roderick Wins 2 Events in Santa Barbara Dual Meet Loss to Ventura

Swimming

Lila Roderick won the 50 and 100 freestyle and Alex Szymczak and Erica Becerra each won events for the Santa Barbara High girls swim team in a 95-79 loss at Ventura in a Channel League dual meet on Thursday.

Ventura also won the boys competition 107-76.

Phoenix Lyle led a Santa Barbara sweep in diving. He took first place with a score of 165.20, Bryndan Davenport dove to a second-place finish with a 120.35 and Miller Brichan captured third at 113.05.

In swim events, Julian Bacon captured the 500 free and Miles Gaitan took the 100 back. Jacob Castillo finished second in the 50 free and third in the 100, and Evan Blix took second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 100 fly.

For the girls, Szymczak won the 200 free, while Becerra took the 100 fly. Abigail Hendrix placed second in the 200 and 500 free.

Santa Barbara hosts Righetti on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.