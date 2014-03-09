Lili Byall, Ron Guilbault Win Mission Chapter Toastmasters Speech Contests

At the recent Mission Chapter Toastmasters Club contests, Lili Byall won the club’s International Speech Contest and Ron Guilbault won the club’s Tall Tales Speech Contest. Both Byall and Guilbault are eligible to represent Mission Chapter Toastmasters at the area contest Saturday morning at Citrix GoTo Café.
Everyone — Toastmasters and the public alike — is welcome to attend the area contest for the Santa Barbara region clubs, and hear inspiring and entertaining speeches from contestants representing our local clubs.
Since its charter on April 17, 1979, almost 35 years ago, Mission Chapter Toastmasters has been holding regular weekly meetings! We currently meet at 5:50 p.m. Tuesdays at the Salvation Army, 4849 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.
We provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.
— Christine Campos is vice president of public relations for the Mission Chapter Toastmasters Club.