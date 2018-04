Lili Byall, Ron Guilbault Win Mission Chapter Toastmasters Speech Contests

Everyone — Toastmasters and the public alike — is welcome to attend the area contest for the Santa Barbara region clubs, and hear inspiring and entertaining speeches from contestants representing our local clubs.Since its charter on April 17, 1979, almost 35 years ago, Mission Chapter Toastmasters has been holding regular weekly meetings! We currently meet at 5:50 p.m. Tuesdays at the Salvation Army , 4849 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.We provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. Click here to learn more about the Mission Chapter Toastmasters Club.

At the recent Mission Chapter Toastmasters Club contests, Lili Byall won the club’s International Speech Contest and Ron Guilbault won the club’s Tall Tales Speech Contest. Both Byall and Guilbault are eligible to represent Mission Chapter Toastmasters at the area contest Saturday morning at Citrix GoTo Café.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >