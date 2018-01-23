Lili Castro, Sabina Loza Lead Santa Barbara Girls Water Polo Past Buena

Water Polo

Senior Lili Castillo scored two goals and senior goalie Sabina Loza made eight saves in her varsity debut for Santa Barbara High's girls water polo team in a 10-6 win over visiting Buena on Tuesday.

It was the Dons' first league win after losses to highly ranked Dos Pueblos and San Marcos.

Joie Ruiz dished out a team-high three assists and had three steals.

Santa Barbara returns to the pool on Friday when plays Orange Lutheran at 12:30 p.m., in its opening game of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

The tournament was rescheduled from two weeks ago. Twenty teams are entered, including 15 that are ranked in the latest CIF-SS Division 1-2 poll.

