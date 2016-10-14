Lilia Ramonal Nicolas, 82, of Santa Maria

Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:17 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Posted on October 14, 2016 | 11:08 a.m.

Lilia Ramonal Nicolas, age 82, passed away on Oct. 9, 2016 with her family by her side at her home in Santa Maria, CA.

Lilia was born in Pagadian, Zamboanga Del Sur, Philippines. She was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ, Iglesia ni Cristo, and retired federal employee for the Ship Repair Facility Naval Base in Guam, USA.

She loved to sing and cook delicious food for her family. Lilia was a fearless woman and mother, and will be greatly missed dearly by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Nick Nicholas; brother Leonardo Kiram Ramonal; children Leonardo Ramonal Corpus and Virginia Ramonal Corpus; grandchildren Leonard Corpus, Jennifer “Jheng” Santos, Dalia Fe Corpus Manaois, Jodel De Dios, Ding Dong “Gen” De Dios, Rodeleo Tugade Corpus and Geverson Ramos; and 15 great grandchildren.  

She was preceded in death by her father Angel Medina Ramonal of Cagayan De Oro, and mother, Dayang Dayang Jainab Piandao Kiram of Jolo, Sulu,

Visitation will be held from  9–11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E Stowell Road, Santa Maria, which will be immediately followed by the internment at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

