Posted on June 26, 2015 | 12:17 p.m.

Lilianne ‘LiLi’ Hiromerides of Santa Barbara, 1935-2015

Source: Phil Hiromerides

Lilianne “LiLi” Hiromerides

Our dear Lilianne "LiLi" Hiromerides (Cabioch) passed away to be with her angels on May 28, 2015, at Sarah House in the presence of her son, Philip, and her daughter-in-law, Pamela.

She left surviving her husband, Omiros Hiromerides of the Island of Cyprus; her sons, Alex Hiromerides also of Cyprus and Philip Hiromerides of Goleta and his wife, Pamela; granddaughters Fiona Hiromerides and Sarah Maxwell; and grandson Nathan Hiromerides.

LiLi was born March 28, 1935, in Pleyber-Christ, Brittany, France, to Jacques-Marie Cabioch of Carantec, Brittany, France, and Aline Madeleine Le Meur of Pleyber-Christ, Brittany, France.

As a young woman, LiLi worked as an au pair in Paris. She later moved to Montreal, Canada, where in 1959 she met and married Omiros Hiromerides. There, their two sons were born.

LiLi Hiromerides in her younger years.

In 1971, LiLi and Omiros moved the family by car and U-haul trailer to Santa Barbara. LiLi and Omiros went to reside on Cyprus in 1988 to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle, only to come back in 2000 to be with her expanding family here in the States, where she stayed until her death.

LiLi was a wonderful person who touched many lives with her sweet, melodious voice and outstanding kindness. She was a wonderful homemaker, mother and grandmother who loved her family immensely and enjoyed a full and happy life.

God bless you. We miss you. Anyone wishing to remember LiLi may make a donation to Sarah House, where she spent her final days surrounded by loving people who cared greatly for her.

 

Reader Comments

