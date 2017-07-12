Lily Afton Brennan of Ventura, 1999-2017

Posted on July 12, 2017 | 10:00 p.m.

Source: Ted Mayr Funeral Home

Lily Afton Brennan, 17, of Ventura, California, was suddenly taken from us on the night of June 26, 2017.

She was born to Christy and James Brennan on the afternoon of August 6, 1999, in Ventura, California, where she was raised.

Lily was a recent graduate of St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura, California, with plans to go to Santa Barbara City College in the fall. Lily was an avid painter, and loved music — both listening to it as well as playing piano and drums. She loved spending time in nature, and found great beauty in forests and mountains.

Perhaps most of all, she loved animals — both large and small.

Lily has left behind a grieving father, James Brennan; brother Sean; and grandparents Bonnie and Don Carlton and Gail and Charles Haberstich.

She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Christy Brennan, as well as grandparents, Mary Ellen and Lawrence Brennan.

A memorial service for Lily will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road in Ventura.

In lieu of flowers, please donate either money or time to Casa Pacifica Centers for Children & Families, 1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo 93012, or Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center (S.P.A.R.C), 705 E. Santa Barbara St., Santa Paula 93060.

