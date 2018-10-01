Limón and 2019 Teacher of Year to Speak at Carpinteria Chamber Breakfast

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Rincon Beach Club, 3805 Santa Claus Lane. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

Speakers include Assemblymember Monique Limón and the 2019 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year Mandi de Witte.

Limón will present a legislative update for small businesses and the state response to recent natural disasters. She will also give an update on education in 2018.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber Legislative Breakfast program is designed to brief the business community on the latest business trends, legislative updates, economic development, and relevant issues that affect the community.

Included at the breakfast will be opportunities for participants to network and garner information, as well as enjoy a hearty breakfast. The event is sponsored by COX Communications.

Cost to attend is $40 for members; $50, non-members. RSVP is required by Oct. 2. Call 805-684-5479 or visit www.carpinteriachamber.org.

De Witte recently was named 2019 Teacher of the Year; she teaches AP and honors biology, and environmental science in grades 9-12 at Carpinteria High School.

She began her career in the Ventura Unified School District, where she was named 2015 School District Educator of the Year.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in microbiology in 2009, and master’s in education and single subject teaching credential in biology in 2010, all from UCSB.

De Witte has received several awards, authoring the application for the school’s California Bronze Level Green Ribbon award at Will Rogers Elementary in Ventura, where she designed and implemented STEM and environmental science instructional programs.

In 2010, she earned the Pi Lambda Theta Promising Educator Award, and in 2009 the Noyce Scholarship for future Science and Math educators.

At Carpinteria High, de Witte supports and engages with student groups, clubs and classes on campus such as AVID, ASB, the Step-Up after school program. She is the club advisor for the Gender and Sexuality Alliance on campus.

For more information, contact Joyce Donaldson, 805-684-5479 or email [email protected]

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.