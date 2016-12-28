Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:46 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Limón Appointed to Leadership Position in State Assembly

By Bryn Sullivan for Assemblymember Monique Limón | December 28, 2016 | 9:57 a.m.

Assembly member Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, has been appointed assistant majority whip of the California State Assembly by Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Assembly member Monique Limón Click to view larger
Assembly member Monique Limón

“I am honored and humbled by the confidence and trust Speaker Rendon has placed in me to be an effective voice for the Assembly in this upcoming legislative session,” said Limón.

“This post will allow me to further serve the people of the 37th Assembly District and the entire state of California by fighting for crucial policies that will both benefit our community and state, including but not limited to protecting the coastline, creating new quality jobs, and ensuring educational opportunities for all.

"I am proud to be serving as an officer of the California Assembly and alongside Speaker Rendon, who is leading our great state and working against all threats to the values that Californians holds dear,” Limón said.

Traditionally a promising new member is appointed to this position. A whip assists the speaker in mobilizing votes for major issues and facilitates the process of floor sessions. Additionally, officers of the California Assembly work together to influence and articulate strategy in legislative deliberations.

The 37th Assembly District includes the cities of Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Carpinteria, Ojai, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Buellton, Solvang and part of Oxnard.

— Bryn Sullivan for Assemblymember Monique Limón.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 