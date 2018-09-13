Thursday, September 13 , 2018, 10:41 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Limón Attends State Global Climate Action Summit

By Christina Montoya for Assemblymember Monique Limón | September 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Assemblymember Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, is among top state environmental leaders attending Gov. Jerry Brown’s Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.

The summit is designed to send a clear message to the rest of the nation that despite the federal government’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, California will continue to lead the nation in climate policy.

“It’s a privilege to be among international and national delegations, scientists, and business and academic leaders, at the Global Climate Action Summit to find innovative and tangible ways to move our communities forward to achieve and maintain safe waterways, cleaner air and a healthy environment for our future,” said Limón.
 
Limón will participate as a panelist on the California Stories: Grounded Perspectives on Climate Policies and Actions with her fellow Assembly delegation, moderated by the Atlantic Council.

The Atlantic Council is a nonpartisan international think-tank seeking to find innovative solutions to global challenges.

“The panel discussion is an important element to the summit, as it allows us to share the work we are doing and why we engage in the work we do,” Limón said.

“When people hear that I represent communities like Santa Barbara and Ventura, they most often think of our beautiful beaches and luxury resorts,” she said.

“Although this does exist in my district, the panel discussion allows me to share the side of the coast that is all too often left out, which includes many working class and rural communities that are the driving force of our tourism and agriculture industry,” said Limón.

The Assembly delegation led by Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, includes a bipartisan representation from the California State Assembly.
 
Limón represents the 37th Assembly District which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Carpinteria, Ojai, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Buellton, Solvang, Summerland, Isla Vista, Montecito and parts of Oxnard.

— Christina Montoya for Assemblymember Monique Limón.

 

