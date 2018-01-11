Limón Comments on Budget and Natural Disasters

LIMÓN ISSUES STATEMENT ON BUDGET, THOMAS FIRE AND MUDSLIDES

Assemblymember Monique Limón (D.,Santa Barbara) issued the following statement on the budget presented Thursday by Gov. Jerry Brown:

"The budget proposal released by Gov. Brown addresses the devastation in our community from the Thomas Fire and subsequent mudslides," she said.

"As we get back on our feet and move forward, it will be more important than ever that we rebuild smart, utilizing new technology and knowledge.

"The budget proposal currently includes funding to cover wildfire response and recovery, improvements to emergency communications systems and assistance to cover tax revenue losses incurred by cities, counties and special districts.



"In the wake of these back-to-back disasters, I know that the governor and the rest of the state have us in the forefront of their minds.

"As our assessment of the losses across the Central Coast develop, the allocations for the range of emergency related needs will also adjust. I will push harder than ever to make sure that our community receives the assistance it needs from our state."



Limón represents the 37th Assembly District, which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Carpinteria, Ojai, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Buellton, Solvang, Summerland, Isla Vista, Montecito and parts of Oxnard.

— Denise Tugade for Assemblymember Monique Limón.