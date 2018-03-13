Fire, Flood Coverage Earns Lehr Woman of Year Title

Tracy Lehr , KEYT News Channel 3 reporter and anchor, has been named Woman of the Year by Assembly member Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) and is being honored in a ceremony at the California State Capitol.

Through the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow event, KEYT was on air and broadcasting nearly 24/7, with Lehr providing much of the coverage.

“In the midst of the catastrophic Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow, Tracy and her team were out in the middle of the chaos, broadcasting live through it all. She was one of the first women on the scene,” said Limón.

“Real-time, accurate information saves lives in an emergency. In a time when the press is often maligned, Tracy and all of KEYT did our community a great service, and did so with incredible professionalism under pressure,” Limón said.

Lehr joined KEYT two decades ago as a reporter, anchor and host. She is currently the KEYT (ABC), KCOY (CBS) and KKTV (FOX) weekend anchor and evening live reporter.

Lehr is a decorated journalist, with some 30 years of experience. Her coverage of the Santa Barbara Refugio Oil Spill in 2015 secured an Emmy Award.

"A Los Angeles news director once told a room full of broadcast journalists that women have a short shelf life. I am working to prove him wrong," Lehr said.

"My news director Jim Lemon had the foresight to assign me and my videographer Ryder Christ to work overnight the night of Thomas Fire (Dec. 4) and the Montecito mudslides (Jan 9)," she said.

"It been heartbreaking at times, but it's truly an honor to be recognized by Assembly member Monique Limón," Lehr said.

Limón represents the 37th Assembly District which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Carpinteria, Ojai, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Buellton, Solvang, Summerland, Isla Vista, Montecito and parts of Oxnard.

— Denise Tugade for Assembly member Monique Limón.