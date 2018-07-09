Monday, July 9 , 2018, 3:54 pm | Mostly Cloudy 85º

 
 
 
 

Limón, Jackson to Convene Hearing on Wildfire Prevention and Recovery

By Ilan Zur for Assemblywoman Monique Limón | July 9, 2018 | 3:20 p.m.

Six months after the deadly Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow and less than one week after the Holiday Fire in Goleta, Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, co-chairwoman of the Assembly Select Committee on Natural Disaster Response, Recovery and Rebuilding, and Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, DSanta Barbara, chairwoman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management, will convene a joint informational hearing on Thursday to provide an update on local recovery and rebuild efforts, as well as information about what the state is doing to help with wildfire prevention and recovery.

The hearing will consist of two panels. The first, made up of local representatives, will summarize the status of the recovery and rebuild efforts and the vision moving forward. The second panel, with representatives from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, CAL FIRE and others, will discuss the state’s ongoing plan for wildfire mitigation, response and recovery.

In addition, Limón and Jackson will provide an update on related legislation. There will be an opportunity for public comment.

The hearing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Montecito Union School District auditorium, 385 San Ysidro Road in Santa Barbara.

Participating in panel one will be Mona Miyasato, Santa Barbara County executive officer; Matt Pontes, assistant Santa Barbara County executive officer and director of recovery for Santa Barbara County; Joe Cole, chairman of the Partnership for Resilient Communities in Montecito; and a representative from the Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery and Rebuilding.

Participating in panel two will be Eric Lamoureux of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, a representative from CAL FIRE, Jackson and Limón.

A representative from the California Insurance Commissioner’s Office will be present.

Limón represents the 37th Assembly District, which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Carpinteria, Ojai, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Buellton, Solvang, Summerland, Isla Vista, Montecito and parts of Oxnard. She serves as chairwoman of the Assembly Banking and Finance Committee.

— Ilan Zur represents Assemblywoman Monique Limón.

 

