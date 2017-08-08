Limón Named to Coastal Conservancy

Assemblymember Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, has been appointed to the Board of the State of California Coastal Conservancy by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

“I am honored to have been chosen to represent the Central Coast and all of California on the Coastal Conservancy Board,” said Limón.

“As a lifelong coastal resident, I understand — as do the counties I represent — the unique challenges and overwhelming importance of protecting our coastline and oceans,” she said.

”I look forward to continuing the vital work of the Conservancy in preserving, protecting, and restoring California’s greatest coastal resources,” she said.



The Coastal Conservancy is a state agency established in 1976 to protect and improve natural lands and waterways, help people access and enjoy the outdoors and sustain local economies along the length of California’s coast.

In addition to managing projects across the California coast and providing grants to partner organizations, the Coastal Conservancy’s Climate Ready Program assists communities in adapting to the impacts of climate change and increasing the resilience of ecosystems.

Limón represents the 37th Assembly District which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Carpinteria, Ojai, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Buellton, Solvang, Summerland, Isla Vista, Montecito and parts of Oxnard.

More information on the State of California Coastal Conservancy is at http://scc.ca.gov/.

— Denise Tugade for Assemblymember Monique Limón.