Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:06 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Limón to Co-chair Assembly Natural Disaster Committee

By Denise Tugade for Assemblymember Monique Limón | February 5, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Assemblymember Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) has been named co-chair of the California State Assembly Select Committee on Natural Disaster Response, Recovery, and Rebuilding by Speaker Anthony Rendon.

“As the impacts of extreme and irregular weather become more present in our lives, a greater understanding is needed about the compounding effect that drought, fire and rain will have throughout California," Limón said.

"My community has gone through this series of immense tragedies, one after another, first with the largest wildfire recorded in California history, followed by the tragedy of the Montecito Mudslides,” she said.

“Recovery will not be easy, but through this committee in the state Assembly we will address forward-thinking policies and focus on sustainable solutions that will help us all rise to this challenge," Limón said.

Natural disaster responders and weather scientists have reported increasingly long fire seasons, nearly year-round in many parts of the state, Limón said.

To meet the growing needs of Californians after the disasters and going forward, the select committee will cover a range of issues related to wildfires and mudslides, including climate disruption and causation, streamlining the recovery process for affected communities and preparation efforts for the future, Limón's office reports.
 
The Thomas Fire started Dec. 4, and burned for more than a month, consuming 281,893 acres, destroying 1,063 structures and killing two people before it was contained on Jan. 12.

Before the Thomas Fire reached full containment, the mudslide-prone area was hit with what is being called a “rain bomb,” dropping one-half inch of rain in five minutes.

The Montecito mudslides killed 21 people and destroyed or damaged 296 structures. Two people remain missing.

Co-chaired by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County), whose district faced devastation from the northern California Tubbs Fire, the select committee will begin meeting in the next few months, Limón's office said.

“Recovering from the most devastating fires in California’s history will take leadership and focusing the Legislature’s attention on this challenge is critical as we rebuild,” Levine said.

The 2017 California wildfires season was the most destructive and costly on record. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection estimates a total of 9,054 fires burned 1,381,405 acres.

According to reports, 10,780 structures were destroyed by fires in 2017, while more than 15,000 residential properties were listed as partial losses. And statewide, 43 lives were lost in the fires, higher than the last 10 years combined.

Limón represents the 37th Assembly District which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Carpinteria, Ojai, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Buellton, Solvang, Summerland, Isla Vista, Montecito and parts of Oxnard.

She currently serves as chair of the Assembly banking and finance committee.

 

— Denise Tugade for Assemblymember Monique Limón.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 