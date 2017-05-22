Limon, Yee to Give Fiscal, Legislative Updates

State Controller Betty Y. Yee and Assemblymember Monique Limon, 37th Dist., will be the featured speakers at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast 8-9:45 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Rincon Beach Club, 3805 Santa Claus Lane.

Yee will discuss California’s fiscal health, the state’s business landscape amid federal uncertainties, and present an update on economic trends.

Limon will give a legislative update from Sacramento, a brief recap of her first six months in office, and what to look for the rest of 2017.

The legislative breakfast is designed to brief the business community on the latest business trends, legislative updates, economic development, and relevant issues that affect the community.

Opportunities to network, a wealth of information, and a hot breakfast are included. The breakfast is sponsored COX Communications.

Cost to attend is $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. RSVP is required; call 684-5479 or email [email protected]

For more information, contact Donaldson, 684-5479, or [email protected]

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.