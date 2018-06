Posted on May 27, 2015 | 10:14 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Lin Leon Leon, 92, of Santa Barbara died May 23, 2015.

He was born May 23, 1923.

Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.