Linda Ann Reyes, of Santa Barbara, 1943-2018

Posted on October 28, 2018 | 11:50 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Linda Ann Reyes was born in Santa Barbara, on Nov. 1, 1943, and died at her residence in her beloved city of Santa Barbara on Oct. 18, 2018, two weeks shy of her 75th birthday.

She attended elementary school at Notre Dame School and was a graduate of Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

Linda was a home care provider, utilizing her home to provide child care and support for her own grandchildren and other families.

Linda enjoyed listening to her “oldies” and music from the ’50’s, and watching classic movies such as Gone with the Wind.

Linda is survived by her children Diana P. (Jaime) Sanchez and Frank R. (Susan) Reyes; grandchildren Jaime, Jr., Pablo, Manuel, Salvador, Sienna and Angelina Sanchez, Frank, Jr. (Katie), Vanessa (Junior) Reyes, Veronica (Ashton) Flores, Rebecca, Selina, Richard and Anthony Reyes; four great-grandchildren; and siblings Danny (Darlene) Nava and sister-in-law, MaryEllen Nava.

Rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, also at Our Lady of Sorrows, followed immediately with interment at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.