Linda Anne Lindberg, 1943-2017

Posted on July 21, 2017 | 12:08 p.m.

Source: Cheryl Lindberg Baird

Linda Anne Lindberg, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away in Santa Barbara on July 14, 2017, at the age of 74.

In the words of one of her granddaughters: “She taught me so much about the love of Jesus and will always be my best example of how God redeems brokenness and makes it beautiful.”

Linda was born in New York City on June 20, 1943, the daughter of Donald and Barbara Raney. She graduated from Sequoia High School in Redwood City, CA, and from Westmont College in Santa Barbara, earning a B.A. degree in sociology in 1965.

She was the director of Special Events at the University of California, Santa Barbara, from 1982-989, then director of Development at the Museum of Natural History from 1989-99.

In 1999. she returned to UCSB as the director of Donor Relations and Stewardship until her retirement in 2007.

Although she held responsible work positions for her entire life, the center of her world was her family. She married Bill Lindberg in 1983 and for the next 34 years together they loved and cared for their four children: Jon, Kristin, Colleen and Cheryl.

When their nine grandchildren arrived, Linda often flew off to help out when needed and to be the kind and loving grandmother they all remember so fondly.

Linda also loved the Montecito Covenant Church where she and Bill attended. She served as chairperson of the church council from 2012-15. In the words of Rev. Don Johnson, her former pastor:

“She was classy, prepared, calm and dignified. Linda knew the complications of life and yet met them with a smile. Her relationship to Christ was clearly central and paramount for her life.

"Without ever being pious or ostentatious, she lived out what she believed. Thanks be to God for the life of Linda Lindberg.”

Linda also served as a volunteer with numerous charities in Santa Barbara and was on the local and California state boards of the American Diabetes Association for almost two decades and on the national ADA board for six years.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Donald Raney. She is survived by her husband, Bill, and their four children: Jonathan Knapp (Melissa) of Manhasset, NY; Kristin Knapp of Colleyville, Texas; Colleen Anderson (Shawn) of Smyrna, GA; and Cheryl Baird (Brian) of Wheaton, Ill.

In the words of her daughter, Kristin: “Your unconditional love throughout my life has sustained me and I am forever grateful to you for the incredible example you have been to me. When I see you, when I look into your face I see the face of love.

"There will not be a minute of every day that I won't miss you or long to hear your voice or see your beautiful sweet face one more time. But I know where you are going and I know that I will see you in heaven again one day.”

Linda is also survived by her mother, Barbara Raney of Santa Barbara; a sister, Cynthia Kramer (Norman) of Santa Rosa, CA; a brother, David Raney (Pamela) of Seattle, WA; and nine grandchildren.

One of her grandchildren remembers her this way:

“I’m thankful for the time I had with Grandma on earth and for her influence on my life. I’m grateful for the hospitality, love, friendship and prayers that she gave to me as I grew up.

"I’m thankful that I was able to develop a deeper relationship with her the last few years and learn what a sweet, caring, deep and generous woman she was.”

A memorial service for Linda will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Springs Road, Montecito.

The family asks that memorial gifts be marked “in memory of Linda Lindberg” and sent to Westmont College, Department of Advancement, 955 La Paz Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108.

— Cheryl Lindberg Baird.