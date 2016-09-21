Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:23 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Posted on September 21, 2016 | 9:39 a.m.

Linda Colleen Conklin Peterson, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1952-2016

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Linda Colleen Conklin Peterson was known for her love for life.
Linda Colleen Conklin Peterson was born on June 8, 1952, in Visalia, California, to Lorene and Clay Conklin, who preceded her to Heaven. She died on September 16, 2016.

She is survived by two daughters, Heidi Borba and Tami MacDonald; her grandchildren, William and Lorene Borba and one on the way; one brother, Steve Conklin; nieces Jill Callahan and Tracy LeBard; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and her beloved Alvin Peterson.

Linda’s life revolved around her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed many friends and was known for her love for life. She brought laughter wherever she went.

Linda lived in Covina, Santa Barbara, Visalia, Texas and Washington, where she had moved four months before her death. She spent the best years of her life in Santa Barbara.

A memorial celebration of Linda’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2016, at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, 1 Calle Cesar Chavez.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

