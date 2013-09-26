Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:49 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Posted on September 26, 2013 | 8:46 a.m.

Linda Ferro, Formerly of Santa Barbara

Source: Lois Phillips

Linda Ferro, 66, of Medford, Ore., passed away suddenly on Sept. 4, 2013, at Providence Medford Medical Center.

Ferro had been a dedicated long-term employee of Antioch University Santa Barbara, serving in the Office of Budget and Finance during the campus’ early years.

A memorial service will be held at the Mission Rose Garden of Santa Barbara (across the street from the Old Mission) at noon Oct. 5.

A luncheon for friends, family, colleagues will be held at Fresco Cafe in Five Points Shopping Center, 3987 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Those who knew Linda are asked to please RSVP for the luncheon to Erin Ferro at [email protected].

Jim Smagala, Ferro's husband, can be contacted directly by phone at 541.779.5665, by email at [email protected] or at 3846 Griffin Creek Road, Medford, OR 97501.

 

