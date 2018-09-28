Posted on September 28, 2018 | 6:33 p.m.

Source: Starbuck-Lind Mortuary

Linda Lee Bailey, 72, of Lompoc, Calif., lost her life in a tragic car accident on Sept. 24, 2018, and is survived by her husband Rollin Bailey.

She was born in Pomona, Calif., to Allen and Margaret Howell and grew up with her siblings Terry and Cortney, and her cousin Judy.

She graduated from Montclair High in 1964, and in 1969 graduated from Long Beach State with a degree in nursing and started her nursing career. She took a hiatus from nursing to raise her family, then returned later as a surgery and recovery nurse at Lompoc Hospital.

In 1968, Linda met the love of her life, Rollin, on a blind date in Long Beach set up by his sister, Shirley. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married and began their life together in Columbus, Ohio.

Rollin was in medical school and Linda had her first nursing job at Riverside Methodist Hospital. They were preparing to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this coming year.

Together they have three children, Matthew (Tara), Jennifer, and John (Hannah); and nine grandchildren: Emily, Jacob, Cora, Jadon, Katherine, Natalie, Luke, Peter and Eliana.

Linda invested her prime years with her children as a stay-at-home mom for which they are deeply grateful.

To all who knew Linda, it was deeply apparent that at the center of her heart was her relationship with Jesus the Christ.

She came to know Jesus in high school through her Uncle Henry, and the abiding relationship she developed with Christ led her along the path that transformed her into the loving, joyful person we all were so touched and influenced by.

That relationship with Jesus defined her passions in life. In college she became involved in Cru and went on to have a lifelong involvement in leadership with Christian Women’s club and Stonecroft Ministries.

As an avid student of the Bible, she was a prolific leader of Bible studies both in Lompoc and at Vandenberg Air Force Base. She will be deeply missed in all these roles.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St., Lompoc. A dinner reception following the service will be held at the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in her name to Cru, www.give.cru.org.

— Starbuck-Lind Mortuary