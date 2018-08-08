Linda Marie Hollenhorst Rose, of Santa Barbara, 1954-2018

Posted on August 8, 2018 | 4:02 p.m.

Source: Donald Rose

Linda Marie Hollenhorst Rose

Linda Rose’s world revolved around her love for her family: mom Ceil, sister Kathy, husband Don, and their daughter Lindsay.

Throughout her life, Linda was a person of tremendous kindness and resilience, and this gentle strength stayed with her to the end.

Born Linda Marie Hollenhorst on Jan. 20, 1954, in St. Paul, MN, Linda graduated from Golden Valley High School in Minneapolis.

Following an adventurous summer at Outward Bound in Colorado, she moved to California, ultimately graduating from UCSB with a BA in environmental studies and creative writing.

Linda had a long professional career in writing and technical publications. She was highly regarded by her colleagues, known not only for her intelligence and technical expertise but also for her genuine and kind-hearted approach to all challenges.

Linda worked at many local technology companies and institutions, including Delco, Wavefront Technologies, UCSB, and QAD.

In addition to her work as a technical writer, Linda wrote magazine and newspaper articles on topics from bananas to Balinese mask carvers. Linda met her future husband, Don Rose, while at Delco.

Linda and Don married in Santa Barbara on July 7, 1990. They were blessed when their daughter, Lindsay Anne Rose, entered their lives on Feb 17, 1994. Lindsay had a beautiful childhood growing up in Goleta and excelled academically and athletically.

The Rose family spent many happy days on the softball field with Lindsay as an outstanding player, Don coaching, and Linda cheering them on with friends in the stands.

Over the years, Linda accumulated many incredibly loyal friends, and each one felt like they were her favorite person. She was smart with an amazing sense of humor. She loved hats, scarves and everything purple.

Linda passed away on Sunday, July 29, with Don by her side. She steadfastly pursued her goal to cure cancer. Her participation in multiple clinical trials will help advance the fight and make a difference for others.

Linda is predeceased by her daughter, Lindsay; her sister, Anne; and her mother Ceil. She is survived by her husband Don, sister Kathy, brother Gary, brother-in-law Brad, Tim and Beata Rose, and Kathy Rose.

Linda’s family and friends will gather at Tucker’s Grove in mid-September to share our love and memories of Linda. For the date and other details, please email Cris Prichard at [email protected].

In her memory, please donate to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Goleta Valley Library, or Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

— Donald Rose