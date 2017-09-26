Linda Perez New Director at Help Unlimited Home Care

Following a two-year search for someone with the right mix of qualifications and heart, Help Unlimited Home Care has announced Linda Perez will take over operations and management of its Santa Barbara County office, replacing Leeana McNeilley.

McNeilley, who held the position for more than 28 years, will be stepping into a higher-level advisory role with the company's leadership team.

Perez comes to Help Unlimited with years of experience in senior care, including some eight years as an administrator at The Samarkand. A graduate of Loyola University Chicago, she brings a skill set to the position, focusing on client and employee relations.

Perez 's Help Unlimited office team is comprised of skilled staff coordinators, nurse staff supervisors and human resource professionals, all working to uphold the company's core values: helping others, creating fulfilling jobs, and keeping the best interests of its clients as its priority.

Help Unlimited Home Care, Inc., in its 42nd year of service, is a local family owned and operated business that provides personalized and professional care to seniors. Help Unlimited has more than 250 experienced home care aides, serving thousands of families.

Jack and Gayle Bertsch created Help Unlimited to provide families and elders with solutions to improve their lives. Last year, their daughter Ariel Bertsch assumed a leadership role to ensure the company's legacy will continue.

Help Unlimited has offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura, licensed under the Home Care Services Bureau. For services in Santa Barbara County, call 962-4646; Ventura County, 654-6990. Visit www.HelpUnlimited.com for more information.

— Jennifer Goddard for Help Unlimited Home Care.