Linda Reichert Opens New Office for ThetaHealing Practice

By ThetaHealing Santa Barbara | November 30, 2014 | 4:00 p.m.

Linda Reichert, Certified Master ThetaHealing instructor and practitioner, is back in Santa Barbara, having recently moved into her new office.

Reichert has been working with various energy healing modalities for the last 20 years, becoming a Reiki Master in the 1990s, Pranic Healing in the early 2000s and finding her way into ThetaHealing in 2005.

What is ThetaHealing you ask?

Would you like to have profound life changes that are fast, effective and permanent? In one theta session you can uncover issues that have taken psychologists many years to uncover. Here you are being offered a solution to shift things in your life.

Reichert sees clients in person in Santa Barbara and works universally through Skype with clients throughout the world.

Click here for more information about Linda Reichert or to schedule your free 15-minute consultation to see if ThetaHealing is right for you, or contact her at 805.279.2297 or email [email protected].

 

