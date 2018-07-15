Sunday, July 15 , 2018, 11:51 am | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Linda Serna to Present ‘Mysteries Solved: Step by Step’ at Genealogical Society Meeting

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society | July 15, 2018 | 10:19 a.m.
Linda Serna
Linda Serna

Linda Serna will be the featured speaker at the Saturday, July 21 meeting of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

Serna will present “Mysteries Solved: Step by Step — You, too, can achieve success with your genealogy riddles” at the society’s monthly meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

When solving a puzzle, each step brings one closer to the resolution. Genealogy can sometimes be a series of unresolved questions. In this presentation, we look at some case studies and follow the analysis and steps that led to success. You will come away with ideas to bring a favorable outcome to your own research enigmas.

Serna has been involved with researching and genealogy for more than 40 years and was privileged to work on the first season of Genealogy Roadshow on PBS. Besides belonging to several organizations, including the Southern California Chapter of the Association of Professional Genealogists and the Genealogical Speakers Guild, and societies, she is the past program chair for the Orange County California Genealogical Society and past treasurer for the SCCAPG.

Serna especially loves seeing how individual family stories fit in and make up the fabric of history.

Special interest groups will meet at 9:30 a.m. for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA. The society's monthly meeting will start at 10:30 a.m., and the featured speaker will speak at 11 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this free presentation.

Click here for an online calendar of genealogical events.

— Glenn Avolio is the public relations chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 

